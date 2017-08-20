Nazis outnumbered by anti-fascist protesters across the US

Thousands of US anti-racists came out to oppose a right wing demonstration in Boston yesterday, Saturday.

The racist demonstration in the capital of Massachusetts had been called under the banner of “free speech”. Some 25 people attended it­—organisers of the counter demonstration estimated 45,000 people came.

Racist, sexist president Donald Trump is under pressure to distance himself from the far right by the strength of this movement. That was why he was forced to get rid of key adviser white supremacist Steve Bannon on Friday.

Despite that pressure Trump attacked the anti-racist protesters as “anti-police agitators”. But it was cops who let the Nazis run riot in Charlottesville, Virginia, leading to the death of Heather Heyer last week.

Activist Vida James on the Boston demonstration said, “The government and the police are actors of institutional racism.

“We see with police brutality and Trump’s defence of the same brutality.”

Although Nazis and the far right have been emboldened by Trump’s racism, the movement that has exploded in response to Charlottesville is pushing them back.

Thousands of protesters also dwarfed a pro-Trump demonstration in Vancouver in Canada yesterday.

Torn

And in Dallas, Texas, some 3,000 people protested against racism outside the city hall. A Confederate statue had been torn down the night before.

In nearby Houston Black Lives Matter protesters demanded the removal of a “Spirit of the Confederacy” monument from a park in the city.

Nine “March on Google” right wing protests scheduled for Saturday were called off after the organisers complained about “credible threats from known alt-left terrorist groups”. The protests had been called outside Google offices after the firm fired an employee for sending racist and sexist emails.

After Trump’s refusal to condemn the Nazi murder in Charlottesville, the right have popularised the term “alt-left” as the flip-side of “alt-right” racists. Portraying anti-fascists as the same as Nazis is part of an attempt to discredit anti-fascists, anti-racists and the left in general.

The growing movement against the Nazis, far right and racists in the US can increase the pressure on Trump to go.