Protesters in Newcastle oppose Nazis’ attempt to exploit abuse

Anti-racists protested in Newcastle city centre last Saturday to stop Nazis exploiting a child abuse scandal.

Protesters occupied Grey’s Monument in the city centre as part of the rally organised by Unite Against Fascism (UAF) and Newcastle Unites.

The protest was called under the banner “Justice for survivors of abuse—don’t’ let racists divide us”.

It came after 17 men and one woman were convicted for numerous sexual offences against children and young women.

The Nazi English Defence League (EDL) has called protests in Newcastle to exploit the fact that the abusers were mostly Asian.

Anti-racist protest organiser Daniel Kebede said, “We are appalled at the horrific crimes and we want justice for the survivors.However, over the past two weeks we have had far right activity attempting to capitalise on these disgusting crimes.

“We’ve got to send out a clear message that Newcastle needs to stay united.”

Anti-fascists are also planning to oppose an EDL national demonstration in Newcastle on 9 September.

Anti-fascist protesters outnumbered the Nazi National Front in Grantham, Lincolnshire, last Saturday.

Police used batons to clear the way for the Nazis, arresting some anti-fascists. But protesters from UAF followed the Nazis.