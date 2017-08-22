Reports round-up: Peace activists won’t be intimidated by cops at Menwith Hill

Police are ramping up their attempts to stop regular protests outside the Royal Air Force Menwith Hill base in North Yorkshire.

Peace campaigners protest there on Tuesday evenings.

There was a visible increase in the number of Ministry of Defence Police on Tuesday of last week.

The protests will continue at Menwith Hill every Tuesday evening from 6pm as we refuse to be intimidated by the police.

London bus control workers ‘don’t want crumbs from the rich man’s table’

Around 400 bus support workers in London were set to strike on Sunday and Monday of next week.

The strike could cause disruption all over London if it goes ahead—on the weekend of the Notting Hill Carnival.

The workers are based at the CentreComm control centre in Victoria, central London.

Transport for London (TfL) offered them a pay deal of a £250 lump sum and no raise for each of the next two years. This compares to the 3.2 percent in one year won from TfL by London Underground workers.

The strike could mean that bus workers don’t receive responses for emergency alarms.

This would mean drivers are allowed to choose not to continue on their route.

Unite regional officer Hugh Roberts said, “Hard working staff are fed up with being treated as the poor relations.

“TfL management must understand that our members are not going to accept a few crumbs from the rich man’s table. They deserve a decent pay rise.”

He added, “The ball is firmly in TfL management’s court. The inevitable disruption this strike will cause can be avoided, by the organisation entering into meaningful negotiations.”

Council workers ballot in Coventry

the gmb union is balloting workers in Coventry council’s children’s services department.

The Labour-run council is planning on pushing through a restructuring package.

This could see 14 children’s centres closed, ending all council-run nursery provision and the loss of up to 100 jobs.

Justine Jones, GMB organiser, said, “Our members feel that they have not been listened to and they are left feeling angry and upset.

“Their only recourse is to now look at taking industrial action.”

Rashan Charles inquest delayed

The inquest into the death of Rashan Charles has been delayed until August 2018.

Rashan died after being chased into a shop and restrained by a police officer in Hackney, east London, last month.

His death sparked angry protests against police and racism.

Mary Hassell, the senior coroner for inner north London, said, “It’s my experience that when the IPCC are investigating a death such as this, it’s impossible to have an inquest at the same time.”

The investigation by the IPCC, the cops’ pet watchdog, confirmed that Rashan did not swallow illegal drugs before his death.

Sellafield bosses try nuclear option

Bosses at Sellafield nuclear power plant have blocked unions from holding workplace meetings ahead of a ballot for strikes over pay.

Workers in the Unite and GMB unions at the Cumbria plant rejected a 1.5 percent pay offer in June.

They are now balloting for strikes.

Graham Williams, a Unite regional official, said, “This is unprecedented.

“We are currently arranging a series of meetings off the Sellafield site.”