The things they say

‘Pound’s weakness boosts demand for British goods’

The paper of record The Times on 10 August

‘Weak pound fails to boost trade’

The paper of record The Times on 11 August

‘I’d better black me face’

The cricketer Geoffrey Boycott complained that knighthoods were handed out to West Indian players “like confetti” but he had not received one

‘You get to walk in the footsteps of Alan Turing’

Spooks of GCHQ when asked if it was a pleasant place for LGBT+ workers. Alan Turing was sacked by GCHQ for being convicted of the crime of being gay

‘The Tory party is never far from self-destruction when it fears it might lose the next election’

Margaret Thatcher’s former press secretary Bernard Ingham

‘Today as in the 1930s, real fascism comes from the Left’

Tory bigot Norman Tebbit