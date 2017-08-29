Thousands of protesters in Rome defend refugees after police attacks

Thousands of people marched through Rome last Saturday in protest at police violence against refugees.

Over 800 refugees, mostly Ethiopian and Eritrean, were expelled from a squatted building on 17 August.

At least 100 camped in the square outside it, until police drove them out.

Cops in riot gear attacked the square on Thursday of last week with water cannons, batons and tear gas.

Migrants responded by throwing stones and other objects. Video footage shows one officer shouting, “If they throw anything, break their arms.”

Even United Nations agency Unicef slammed the expulsion.

European Union (EU) and North African leaders met Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni on Monday for talks about how to throw up more barriers.

Instead Italy and the whole EU—including Britain—should help refugees reach new homes safely and allow them to build new lives there.

Figure it out