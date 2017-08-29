Reports round up: anti-fracking campaigners plan demo in North Yorks

Anti-fracking groups in North Yorkshire plan a demonstration outside Kirby Misperton Village Hall on Thursday during Third Energy’s bosses last public meeting before their intended frack.

Leigh Coghill from Frack Free York said, “They’re trying to sugar-coat their assault with their weasel words, but people see through that.”

Kim Hunter from Frack Free Scarborough added, “We’ll keep fighting until we get a total ban on this climate-wrecking industry.”

Work at the Kirby Misperton well is expected to begin in the next few weeks.

Campaigners are calling for solidarity from political parties, fellow campaigners and trade unions.

Bring banners and placards to the protest.

Protest—Thursday 31 August, 1.30pm, Kirby Misperton Village Hall, Kirby Misperton, North Yorkshire YO17 6XL

Strikers want end to ‘the curly finger’

Some 25 manufacturing workers struck last Friday and Sunday and this Tuesday over shift payments at the Evonik company’s site in east Manchester.

Early-morning pickets explained that the firm, which was part of Air Products until about a year ago, hasn’t increased shift pay for four years.

The production workers do 12-hour shifts, but shift pay is not the only issue.

Picket supervisor Gordon and other strikers added, “If you do a good job, there’s no thanks.

“But if anything goes wrong it’s the curly finger, into the office you, right in front of everyone else.”

Strikers are angry that a member with 40 years of service has been threatened with disciplinary action.

Pickets want to hit Evonik harder by striking on the night shifts as well as day shifts.

Mike Killian

Anti-fascists plan to take on the EDL

Unite Against Fascism (UAF) was set to protest against the fascist English Defence League (EDL) in West Yorkshire this Saturday.

The EDL is trying to exploit child sexual abuse to whip up racism against Muslims.

It plans to demonstrate in Keighley and nearby Bradford on Saturday, and then in Newcastle on 9 September.

UAF has called on anti-racists to join counter-protests.

Go to Oppose the fascist EDL in Keighley & Bradford – Sept 2nd on Facebook for more details

Bank holiday strike by bus controllers

Around 400 bus control workers struck in London on Sunday and Monday.

The Unite union members work for Transport for London (TfL) out of its CentreComm control centre.

The workers, based in Victoria in central London, cover around 38 bus routes.

They walked out against a 1.5 percent pay offer. It coincided with the Notting Hill Carnival over bank holiday weekend.

Pride makes it to High Wycombe

Hundreds of people joined High Wycombe Pride last Saturday.

It was the first ever Pride march in the Buckinghamshire town, organised by local activists.

Nicola Field, who was part of Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM), spoke at the rally. People marched behind the LGSM banner.