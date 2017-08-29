Vigil calls for Justice4Daz

Family and friends of Darren Cumberbatch, who died after contact with police, gathered at Coventry cathedral last week.

Darren came into contact with police in the early hours of 10 July at McIntyre House in Nuneaton. He was taken to hospital and died on 19 July.

The cause of Darren’s death has not been confirmed. Around 100 people held a candlelit vigil last week, organised by the Justice4Daz campaign.

Charlie Williams from the campaign spoke about the widespread respect for Darren and called for the immediate suspension of the police officers involved.