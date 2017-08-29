Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Anti-racists celebrate in Govanhill, Glasgow, with a parade and carnival

Issue No. 2569
Making a song and dance of it in Glasgow

Making a song and dance of it in Glasgow (Pic: Duncan Brown)

Thousands of people turned out to an anti-racist festival in Scotland’s most diverse area, Govanhill in Glasgow, last weekend.

Two days of music and performances celebrated “all of Govanhill’s cultures”, and commemorated 40 years since the launch of Rock Against Racism.

Organisers said around 2,000 people took part in the Govanhill International Carnival in total.

Some 1,000 people paraded through Govanhill on Saturday to launch the Govanhill Against Racism festival.

People from all walks of life joined the parade, including a delegation from the Unite union and a Roma band. Racists blame Roma people for crime and fly?tipping in Govanhill.

The weekend culminated in a Roots, Rock and Reggae concert on Sunday in Govanhill’s Queen’s Park.

There were performances from legendary Reggae band Aswad, as well as Misty in Roots and Black Roots.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn also spoke, as did Scottish first minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon.

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
News
Tue 29 Aug 2017, 13:58 BST
Issue No. 2569
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.