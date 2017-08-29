Fight to support women facing domestic violence

Campaigners in Doncaster took to the streets last Saturday to defend South Yorkshire Women’s Aid (SYWA).

The service was given a small grant of £30,000 from Doncaster council earlier this year, but funding is due to run out in December.

SYWA has been told there will be no further funding from the council.

A crowd funding page on the Just Giving website said the service has been “inundated with referrals” and has received over 100 since March.

Services to support women and children facing violence need more funding.

The struggle to defend SYWA has won support from activists in other campaigns including Save Our NHS, Save Our Libraries and Stand Up To Racism.

Disgracefully a council official threatened protesters with arrest and a £90 fine for “obstruction”.

But campaigners plan protests every Wednesday at 11am outside the council civic building and in the town centre on Saturdays.

They are preparing for a big demonstration outside the council building on 21 September.

Make a donation to the campaign and follow @SaveWomensAid on Twitter and Women’s Lives Matter Doncaster on Facebook for updates