It's right to fight over pay - join the TUC lobby on Tuesday

PCS activists should organise the campaign as if it were a real strike vote—and take the opportunity to build the mood for a fightback.

One PCS activist in Manchester told Socialist Worker, “There’s clearly something boiling away. My members are leaping ahead of me. Some of them seem like they’d be up for throwing up a picket line tomorrow because they’ve just had enough.”

She added, “Every time we talk to a manager they continually put their feet in it. To some extent they’re doing the work for us.

“We had our CEO come my office. I asked, why did you only ask for one percent? Why aren’t you fighting for us? She said we should be grateful—they could have asked for less. This is a woman on £120,000. It’s incredible.”