Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Labour of Love

by Nick Clark
Issue No. 2576
Tamsin Greig as Jean in Labour of Love

Tamsin Greig as Jean in Labour of Love

Labour of Love is a new rom-com by fashionable playwright James Graham.

It explores the left-right split in Labour through a slow-burning romance between a Blairite MP David (Martin Freeman) and his Corbynite constituency agent Jean (Tamsin Greig).

We meet them on election night. Labour’s doing better than expected but David looks set to lose his once-safe seat—and neither can work out why.

But we piece it together as the action shifts back to 1990, when David was parachuted into the seat.

The play poses questions about principles and electioneering. The answers are probably less revelatory than the playwrite thinks. Graham’s triumph is that he’s taken an idea that sounds like it should be awful and turned it into an enjoyable night out.

Directed by Jeremy Herrin

At the Noel Coward Theatre, London, WC2N 4AP

Until 2 December

Tickets from £10

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
Reviews
Mon 16 Oct 2017, 15:52 BST
Issue No. 2576
Share this article
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.