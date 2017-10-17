Don Mciver 1948-2017

It is with great sadness that Edinburgh Socialist Workers Party announces the death of our comrade Don Mciver.

Don joined the SWP in 1978 and was a committed revolutionary throughout his life, as well as a union rep in successive civil service unions in the Department for Work and Pensions.

He will be remembered as a strong advocate of rank and file politics and solidarity for workers in dispute.

In recent years his commitment to social justice involved him in voluntary work supporting the education and care of street children in Peru.

He is remembered in Cuzco and Lima for the positive influence he had on the lives of children. He also helped shape the way that local learning projects are organised and delivered.

Don had a wide interest in languages, poetry and music. He was a lifelong fan of Bob Dylan and he retained a love of Gaelic, the language of his upbringing in Lewis.

He had a particular liking for the poetry of Sorley Maclean whose work appealed to his Gaelic background and sense of internationalism.

Our deepest sympathies go to Don’s brothers Coinneach and Neil and their families, to Kieran, Kerry and Eilidh and to all his friends here and abroad.