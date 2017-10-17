Haringey council sells off Love Lane estate

The Love Lane estate in Haringey, north London, is set to be sold off to property developers Lendlease.

The deal with the Labour council is seperate from the notorious Haringey Development Vehicle (HDV) which could see seven estates “redeveloped”.

Residents of Love Lane are being told they have the right to return. But some 70 percent of households on the estate, 145 out of 212, have already moved away permanently since the council began preparing for redevelopment.

Some appear to have been pressured to move out. One council promotional document said, “After extensive work with the tenant, he became receptive to the idea of moving away from Love Lane estate”.

Councillors were set to vote on an estate renewal and housing policy on Tuesday.

A draft document says tenants will get “an equivalent social tenancy at an equivalent rent”. But, “This does not mean that every tenant, leaseholder and freeholder will pay exactly the same housing costs after the move as they did before the move.”

In other words, tenants could see their rents increased.

The council’s redevelopment plans will disproportionately affect people from black and ethnic minorities.