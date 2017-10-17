Suspects of assault on Croydon refugee in dock

The trial of the people who allegedly attacked Reker Ahmed in Croydon, south London, in March of this year has begun.

Reker suffered a bleed to the brain and a fractured spine. Reker’s friend Hamo Mustafa was with him on the night of the attack.

He told the court that the attackers said, “You are asylum seekers, you are refugees, you have to go back to your country”.

George Walder, Lliam Neylon, Daryl Davis, Danyelle Davis, and Kyran Evans are each charged with two counts of violent disorder.

Kurt Killick, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent as well as two counts of violent disorder.

The defence counsel for Walder questioned Mustafa. They said, “Is it true that you lied to the police officer about the person punching you racially abusing you?”

Mustafa replied, “Please do not use the word lie.”

The trial continues at Croydon Crown Court this week.