Officers in Edson Da Costa case face misconduct probe

Five cops are to be investigated for potential misconduct over the death of Edson Da Costa.

Edson died in June after being stopped by police in Newham, east London.

His family told Socialist Worker that Edson suffered multiple injuries as a result of the stop.

His cause of death has still not been established.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) made a statement last week.

It said that investigators would formally notify five officers that “the level of care they provided Mr Da Costa during restraint and after he became unwell may have constituted misconduct”.

The IPCC said any decision to suspend the officers or place them on restricted duties would be taken by the Metropolitan Police once the notices had been formally served.