Croydon defendants deny Reker attack

The trial of six people charged with violent disorder in relation to events that left Kurdish teenager Reker Ahmed fighting for his life is underway at Croydon crown court.

George Walder, Lliam Neylon, Daryl Davis, Danyelle Davis, and Kyran Evans are each charged with two counts of violent disorder.

Kurt Killick has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent as well as two counts of violent disorder.

They all deny the charges.

On Wednesday of last week the court heard evidence from Killick as the defence began presenting its case.

“I ran over and pushed Reker to the floor,” said Killick. “I kicked him twice in the legs.”

CCTV footage detailed some of the events that left Reker Ahmed with a fractured spine and a bleed on his brain.

It shows Killick with three people outside The Goat pub in the Shrublands area.

Two men—Reker Ahmed and Dilshad Mohammed—approach Killick’s group and then walk away.

One man, George Walder, then comes out of the pub, joins Killick, and the pair walk after Reker and Dilshad.

Reker and Dilshad are then joined by their friend Hamo Mustafa. A fight breaks out after Walder punches Hamo in the face.

Hamo told the jury he was told to “go back to your country”. Giving evidence, Walder said, “I have black friends, Muslim friends, other friends of different kinds, friends who are Turkish and Kurdish.”

This fight was to be the beginning of the first of two attacks on Reker in a period of some 16 minutes on 31 May this year.

Killick claimed he was knocked over and attacked on the ground during the first incident.

Shortly after this, CCTV footage shows Killick return to the pub.

Reker is knocked to the ground. Walder remained outside but denied hitting Reker while he was on the ground.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay told him, “You were completely pumped up for violence. You get started by punching a man in the head. You are then involved in a fight and you are then involved in a chase.”

Evidence

In his evidence Killick said he went into the pub to get George Walder’s brother.

CCTV then shows him emerging from the pub with four other people.

Footage then shows him crouching next to Reker near to the bus stop.

“I didn’t punch him,” said Killick.

Polnay, cross examining Killick, said, “That’s a big lie isn’t it Mr Killick?”

Killick claimed he couldn’t see any of the people attacking Reker. “I didn’t stay to watch,” he said.

The court heard how, after this attack, Reker was at the bottom of Shrublands Avenue near The Goat pub.

The CCTV shows a group of people running and following Reker. Killick agreed that images showed him following behind.

When asked why he followed he said, “I went up Scrublands Avenue to see what was going on.”

Killick continued, saying, “He was getting kicked. I could see a lot of kicks.”

Polnay asked Killick to agree whether what he had seen was brutal. “Yes,” came the answer.

“I was shouting, ‘Stop, stop’,” said Killick.

He said, “When I started shouting stop I could hear someone say, ‘Strip him’.”

Polnay questioned this account. “It was you who was shouting, ‘Strip him’ wasn’t it?” Killick denied the accusation.

Killick admitted to not phoning an ambulance or contacting the police.

The trial continues.