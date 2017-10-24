Socialist Worker
Haringey council faces formal complaint over plans to push out tenants

Issue No. 2577
Haringey residents march against the HDV

Haringey residents march against the HDV (Pic: Guy Smallman)

Housing campaigners have lodged a formal complaint against Haringey council’s decision to let the Haringey Development Vehicle (HDV) off the hook from rehousing tenants.

The HDV, a £2 billion redevelopment project between the north London council and Lendlease, will see seven estates demolished.

Hundreds face uncertainty as the HDV’s business plan does not allow for the rehousing of housing association tenants.

Activists have launched a judicial review of the HDV, which is set to take place at the Royal Courts of Justice this Wednesday and Thursday.

They have called a protest outside the hearing from 9am on Wednesday.

Tenants are demanding that they be allowed to vote on the proposed merger of the Notting Hill and Genesis housing associations.

Tenants plan to hold a meeting to discuss the merger plans on Saturday of this week.

Housing association bosses announced the merger on the London stock exchange before residents were informed about it, signalling the priorities behind it.

Tue 24 Oct 2017
