Trump’s Muslim ban is foiled again

Protesters in the US celebrated a victory as injunctions delayed the implementation of president Donald Trump’s third travel ban on Wednesday of last week.

The ruling from Judge Derrick K Watson in Hawaii blocked the ban on people entering the US from seven Muslim-majority countries.

It allowed the bans against people coming from Venezuela and North Korea to stand, however.

Zahra Billoo is executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in San Francisco and the Bay Area. She argued that the two countries were added “to balance out allegations that this is a Muslim ban”.

The legal challenges came after up to 1,000 people marched in Los Angeles against the ban and hundreds marched in Washington, DC.

Mirvette Judeh, vice-chair of the African American Civic Council, was on the Los Angeles demonstration.

“If you don’t stand up anyone could be next,” she told Socialist Worker. “This is a very important moment.

“This is not just a stand against the travel ban, it’s a stand for all our freedoms. Every day he’s coming up with new policies to attack us.”

Meanwhile in Boston, Massachusetts, hundreds of students walked out of class to protest against racist incidents on campus.

These came after right wingers held a “Boston Free Speech Rally” in August which was met by tens of thousands of counter-protesters.