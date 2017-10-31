John Clossick 1945-2017

John, who died last week, was a founding member of the Socialist Society at Dundee University in the 1960s.

He helped to organise big contingents of students to go to demonstrations in London against the Vietnam War.

John was a tireless anti-racist. He opposed sporting events such as the visit of the South African Rugby Team to Scotland and successfully prevented a visit of Enoch Powell to the university.

He joined the International Socialists, forerunner of the Socialist Workers Party (SWP), in 1970 before going to train as a teacher.

For many years he was a very active member of Rank and File Teacher—an organisation of left wing teachers in the NUT union which campaigned on trade union, political and educational issues.

John was a leading light in fighting to maintain progressive educational policies when they were under attack in the late 1970s.

He was the NUT rep at his school and made a famous banner declaring “Rise with your Class not out of it!”

In south London as chair of the local Stop the War group he was thrust into a leading role in the Free Shaker Aamer campaign.

John helped found Wandsworth Against the Cuts, fighting the closure of adventure playgrounds and organising on estates against the bedroom tax.

He was part of the campaign that successfully stopped the eviction of a family whose son had been arrested in the London riots.

This was alongside his support for his partner Francine’s work with refugees and against racism.

John played a significant role in the SWP in south London for many years. Condolences to Francine and John’s children.