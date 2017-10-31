Inspiration and debate at Marxism in Scotland

Around 150 people came to Marxism in Scotland, hosted by the Socialist Workers Party (SWP), in Glasgow last Saturday.

A very positive day saw debates about Catalonia, fighting racism, the legacy of the Russian Revolution—and much more.

A discussion about the way forward for the left in Scotland featured Scottish National Party MP Chris Stephens, Bob Thompson from Scottish Left Review, poet and Labour Party member Jim Monaghan and Angela McCormick from the SWP.

Although there were clear differences about how to fight against austerity, war and racism, there was also agreement about the need for united action.

Moazzam Begg from the campaign group Cage was warmly received for a powerful speech.

He attacked the growing Islamophobia in society, questioned talk about “British values” and pointed to the central contribution that migrants make to society.

The final rally insisted that the movement in Catalonia must become more radical, more militant, and be based on working class mobilisation.