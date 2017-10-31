Unions back the fight against council’s cuts to South Yorkshire Women’s Aid

Campaigners in South Yorkshire are appealing for trade union branches to support South Yorkshire Women’s Aid (SYWA).

The service was given a small grant of £30,000 from Doncaster council earlier this year, but funding is due to run out in December.

The council will provide no further funding. Yet the council could easily afford to fund the service.

It has advertised to recruit a Director of Corporate Resources on a salary of around £120,000 a year.

Campaigners have written to trade union branches asking them to consider donating to SYWA.

They said, “Clearly there is a need for specialist services like Women’s Aid, yet since 2010 54 percent of domestic violence specialist services have disappeared.

“We are the last Women’s Aid in South Yorkshire. A closure to a women’s aid in one area is an injury to women and children everywhere.”

The PCS, GMB, Unite, Unison, NEU and Bfawu unions all backed SYWA last week, along with Labour Party branches. Barnsley TUC sent a cheque for £100 to support the campaign.

Equal pay fight in Glasgow

Unison and GMB union members are still fighting a decade-long equal pay claim against Glasgow City Council.

The unions won a historic case in August that said pay grades for jobs dominated by women were not in line with those for male workers.

Denise, a Unison steward and home carer told Socialist Worker, “We’re holding demos to get the word out.

“We’ve been fighting for all these years and hoping we’ll see justice soon.

“The courts can drag it out as long as they can, we’ll keep on until the end. I’ll shout until I have no breath in my body. We’re not giving up. We’re going to get stronger until we succeed.”

The Scottish National Party took the council from Labour six months ago, and campaigners want them to keep to their election promise of resolving this long-running dispute.

There are 10,000 outstanding claims at the council and campaigners remain determined.

Denise said, “We have protests outside the council building because they have expensive meals in there and big pay packets.

“We want them to know what it’s like to be on the breadline.”

Child services to be slashed in Bradford

Bradford council management are proposing hundreds of job cuts in children’s services.

In the next year they plan to reduce their workforce by 50 percent in their Early Help scheme.

This is in addition to job cuts the council planned to make over the next four years.

Currently, families who are referred to the service work with a team of professionals.

But the job cuts will mean only one social worker will work with a family.