Racist FLA tries to build support in Scotland

The Football Lads Alliance (FLA) is trying to spread its organisation to Scotland.

The FLA had a march of thousands in London on 7 October which featured viciously Islamophobic speeches.

Since then it has backed marches by far right groups.

FLA founder John Meighan flew into Glasgow last weekend saying that he hoped to unite fans of Scotland’s biggest clubs including Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs.

Stand Up To Racism Scotland said, “Within the ranks of the FLA are neo-Nazis who are trying to create a racist street movement.

“Stand Up To Racism is organising to leaflet football grounds all over Scotland to warn football fans of the dangers that the FLA presents.”

Others are also concerned about the FLA. Labour MP Ian Murray said, “The extension of this group into Scotland is a real concern.

“I would encourage all football supporters and the wider community in Scotland to shun this racist organisation that is operating under the veil of reasonableness.”

The FLA said it will join Veterans Against Terrorism at a march in Edinburgh on 25 November. This is the day of the Scottish TUC’s annual anti-racism march in Glasgow.

Anti-racists will ensure there is a positive anti-racist alternative to the FLA.