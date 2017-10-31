Activists go to France in winter appeal for refugees

Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) activists went to volunteer with refugees in northern France last week.

Working with the charity Care4Calais, they helped organise aid donations and distribute aid among refugees scattered around France.

Activist Andy Brown told Socialist Worker, “The police are very active in moving people on from wherever they are, confiscating their sleeping bags or spraying them with chemicals.”

A new report, based on interviews with refugees in their native languages, warned of increasing police violence and conditions that lead to severe physical and mental health risks.

SUTR’s winter appeal continues. But the only way to end the refugee crisis at Britain’s border is to fight for the right to safe, legal passage across it.