Postal workers plan new day of mass gate meetings

The CWU postal workers’ union has warned it could end negotiations early if Royal Mail bosses use talks simply to delay strikes.

And it has called for gate meetings next Tuesday.

CWU union officials entered fresh talks with Royal Mail bosses last week after a high court ruling forced them to postpone a planned 48 hour strike last month.

But as talks began last Thursday CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger said the union would try to end the process early if bosses dragged their heels. “We are not going to just sit things out if we know it’s just a cynical ploy to stop us taking industrial action,” he said.

The CWU says Royal Mail will have to make “an early and significant move” towards their demands to avoid action.

They include a pension deal for all postal workers, a pay rise not linked to productivity deals and a shorter working week without loss of pay.