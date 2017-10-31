Activists build opposition to social cleaning plans in Haringey

Housing campaigners took to the high court last week to challenge Labour-run Haringey council over its plan to demolish seven estates in the north London borough.

The judicial review was looking at the process which led to the council approving Lendlease as its partner in the £2 billion Haringey Development Vehicle (HDV).

Around 100 people protested outside the Royal Courts of Justice last Wednesday.

The ruling on the legal challenge is due back in a fortnight. The legal challenge is important, but must be part of a wider political campaign.

Crucially it must galvanise the thousands of people who will be affected.

Activists are organising on Northumberland Park estate, which will be first to go if the HDV goes ahead.

Paul Burnham from Haringey Defend Council Housing said, “If we lose the legal challenge we can use the appeals process to delay the plans. Any extra time to organise resistance is valuable.”

Join the Housing Summit on Saturday 25 November. Details at axethehousingact.org.uk

Islington mayor should halt selloff

activists are calling on London’s Labour mayor Sadiq Khan to step in to stop private developers buying the Holloway Prison site in Islington, north London.

Rebecca Roberts from the Community Plan for Holloway said, “I hope the mayor will act now to keep the land in public ownership”

And she called on Khan to “explore the options for genuinely affordable homes and community facilities.”

Khan has backtracked over promises over “affordable” housing targets. First he promised that 50 percent of new developments would be “affordable”, then 35 percent. Campaigners need to keep up pressure.

Sign the petition at chn.ge/2hpxur4

Residents challenge housing association merger - and call protests

Residents are gearing up for action against the merger of the Notting Hill and Genesis housing associations.

It would create the largest housing association in Britain and push the market further into social housing. Residents are demanding a vote on the plans.

Protests outside coming shareholders’ meetings could put pressure on them to vote against the plans.

Shareholder meetings: Assemble 45 mins before the meeting start time.

Wednesday 1 November

2pm to 3.30pm. Genesis meeting.Atelier House, 64 Pratt St, London NW1 0DL

5pm to 6.30pm. Genesis meeting.Atelier House, 64 Pratt St, London NW1 0DL

4pm to 6pm. NHH meeting. Sussex Place. Hammersmith, W6 9EA

Tuesday 14 November

3.30pm to 5pm. Genesis meeting.Atelier House, 64 Pratt St, London NW1 0DL

To book a place at the meetings, use the following contact details:

Notting Hill Housing residents– email involvement@nhhg.org.uk or call the Resident Involvement team on 020 3815 0010

Genesis residents– email customerinvolvement@genesisha.org.uk or call Customer Involvement Manager Tanya Lillis on 07932816741.