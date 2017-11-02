Spanish state begins to jail Catalan government and sparks outrage

The Spanish authorities jailed the vice president and eight ministers of the deposed Catalan government on Thursday to await trial over the bid for independence.

They join the leaders of the two main independence campaigns, Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez.

President Carles Puigdemont and some Catalan government ministers fled to Belgium. They have ignored the court summons and remain free.

The decision triggered outrage—and not just from supporters of independence.

Thursday saw protests outside workplaces at lunchtime and outside government buildings in the evening. These are set to be followed by late night “cassoladas”—noisy protests banging pots and pans.

Campaigners called a programme of actions leading up to a mass demonstration in Barcelona on Sunday 12 November. This must be a focus for international solidarity, with protests outside Spanish embassies and consulates.

The largest party in the deposed coalition government, Catalan Republican Left (ERC), said, “Today they have jailed the legitimate government of Catalonia.

“Today they have jailed democracy. But they know it is impossible to jail freedom.”

Attacks

But the Spanish state’s attacks on civil liberties also outraged opponents of independence, such as Barcelona mayor Ada Colau.

She said, “It is a black day for Catalonia. The government that was democratically elected at the ballot box is in jail. We need a common front for the freedom of political prisoners”.

The special court’s decision to jail the Catalan government is in line with the strategy of right wing Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy, who deposed the government. But it could backfire.

The indecision of Catalan leaders such as Puigdemont had left the mass movement for independence disoriented and demobilised and handed the initiative to Rajoy. The court’s attack could bring it back out fighting.

Repression of the 1 October referendum led to a general strike backed, crucially, even by the big anti-independence trade unions. The jailing of Cuixart and Sanchez led to the first big protests after a pause of several weeks.

Responding to attacks by the Spanish state isn’t enough. The movement needs leadership willing to take initiatives.

That’s something the working class activists at its grassroots will have to fight for in their unions and local Committees to Defend the Republic.

With the Spanish state’s thirst for revenge still unsatisfied and the movement in Catalonia back on the streets, everything is still to fight for.