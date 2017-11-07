The things they say

‘We were all misled on the existence of WMDs’

Former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown forgets he was doing the misleading over the invasion of Iraq in 2003

‘It does look like he picked himself a plum job’

Tory Anna Soubry on the appointment of former whip Gavin Williamson as defence secretary

‘I am not going to throw away the hand of friendship to suit 100 Trotskyites’

Sir Billy Connolly attacks critics of his friendship with the Prince of Wales

‘The queen would be completely shocked to find her advisers have used tax havens’

Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge covers for the queen

‘No hiding. Went in. Had a pee and walked out’

Lord Ashcroft denies hiding in a toilet to avoid journalists’ questions over tax avoidance

‘I hate Miss Antonia Wright’

What Doncaster Council wrote to Antonia Wright on an official letter