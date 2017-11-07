Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Reviews round-up: Mining art gallery and The Ward

Issue No. 2579

Mining Art Gallery

Its the first gallery of its kind

It's the first gallery of it's kind

This new gallery explores working life in the coalmines of County Durham through original artefacts and artwork from prominent mining artists such as Tom McGuinness and Norman Cornish.

It is the first gallery to exclusively feature the work of miners.

The collection of over 300 works began after a local librarian and doctor started to buy paintings from miners.

The new gallery is part of a wider “regeneration” of parts of the town.

Various artists | Market Place, Bishop Auckland DL14 
£4 admission, £3 concessions | For more information go to aucklandcastle.org/Mining-Art-Gallery

The Ward

The first photographic exhibition to be held at the Fitzrovia Chapel in central London promises to be a powerful one.

In 1993 photographer Gideon Mendel spent three weeks at London’s Middlesex Hospital documenting HIV wards.

The exhibition marks 30 years since the first HIV ward was opened in London. All of the patients photographed died soon after their portraits were taken.

by Gideon Mendel | The Fitzrovia Chapel, Fitzroy Place, 2 Pearson Square, London W1T 3BF
Until 3 December | Free 
For more infomation go to bit.ly/2z4vVGP
Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
Reviews
Tue 7 Nov 2017, 14:45 GMT
Issue No. 2579
Share this article
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.