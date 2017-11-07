Reviews round-up: Mining art gallery and The Ward

Mining Art Gallery

This new gallery explores working life in the coalmines of County Durham through original artefacts and artwork from prominent mining artists such as Tom McGuinness and Norman Cornish.

It is the first gallery to exclusively feature the work of miners.

The collection of over 300 works began after a local librarian and doctor started to buy paintings from miners.

The new gallery is part of a wider “regeneration” of parts of the town.



£4 admission, £3 concessions | For more information go to Various artists | Market Place, Bishop Auckland DL14£4 admission, £3 concessions | For more information go to aucklandcastle.org/Mining-Art-Gallery

The Ward

The first photographic exhibition to be held at the Fitzrovia Chapel in central London promises to be a powerful one.

In 1993 photographer Gideon Mendel spent three weeks at London’s Middlesex Hospital documenting HIV wards.

The exhibition marks 30 years since the first HIV ward was opened in London. All of the patients photographed died soon after their portraits were taken.