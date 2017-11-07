Haringey Labour falls out over housing plan

The £2 billion plan to redevelop seven estates in the north London borough of Haringey is facing serious problems.

Last week one Haringey councillor, Stuart McNamara, publicly attacked council leader Clare Kober, one of the main architects of the Haringey Development Vehicle (HDV).

The letter slams Kober because her “intransigence over the HDV has now led to the council being dragged through the courts”.

It also details the “existence of a Shadow HDV Board, which has apparently been meeting in private, and before any Cabinet decision to proceed with the HDV.”

McNamara slammed Kober for cuts and selloffs throughout the borough, describing “an ugly fog of hubris” at the council chambers.

The HDV has become politically toxic, thanks largely to the work of residents and activists in organising on estates and coming on to the streets.

Grenfell council goes for college

Protesters gathered at Wornington College in west London on Monday evening.

The college is to be axed in a redevelopment project, leaving students nowhere to go.

After the Grenfell Tower fire Kensington and Chelsea council said it would pause all redevelopment projects.