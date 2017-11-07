Picturehouse cinema strikes are just the ticket

Workers at five Picturehouse cinemas in London struck on Sunday and Monday. They are fighting for demands including the Living Wage, maternity pay, paternity pay and sick pay.

The strikes were timed to highlight the release of the Living Wage Foundation’s new recommendations on pay—£10.20 an hour in London and £8.75 outside London.

The workers are in the Bectu section of the Prospect union.

“We hope to get the message out that the Living Wage Foundation is doing great work but the amount workers are getting is still not enough,” rep Agata told Socialist Worker.

Picturehouse reps temporarily won two key positions on the Forum, a company-run body for collective bargaining that bosses present as a “union”, on Thursday of last week.

The Bectu leadership hopes that its members can take over then sideline the Forum—and win the opportunity to recruit at all 25 Picturehouse sites.

Bectu general secretary Gerry Morrissey told Socialist Worker, “We can’t win this dispute by striking alone.”

But building and spreading the strikes remains the key to beating the bosses.