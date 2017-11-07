Meeting says no to Trojan Horse lies

Hundreds of people joined a meeting in Birmingham last week about the Trojan Horse allegations—despite attempts to stop it.

The original venue for the meeting cancelled the event after pressure from the Daily Telegraph.

Organised by Muslim Engagement and Development (Mend), the meeting went ahead in another venue.

Nick Timothy, chief of staff to Theresa May before the general election wrote an article in the paper saying that “it is appalling that Mend are plotting to mislead the local community again”.

Birmingham council later put out a statement “raising concerns”.

Mend said that Trojan Horse was driven by “a hoax letter, a media scrum, a forceful education secretary and political motivations”.

Speakers included Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU teachers’ union, and Tahir Alam, former chair of governors of Parkview School.

Salma Yaqoob began the meeting by saying, “Just being here is an act of resistance.”

A motion passed at the meeting said, “The high court has thrown out several cases against so-called Trojan Horse teachers.

“The affair has been used to silence Muslim voices.”

It called for an independent investigation into the “abuse of power which took place”.