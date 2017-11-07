Fast results for cleaners at Ferrari dealer

Two sacked cleaners at a luxury Maserati and Ferrari car showroom have won their jobs back—and the London Living Wage.

The showroom in Kensington, west London, is run by HR Owen. Freddy and Angelica, members of the United Voices of the World union, were banned from the site last month after they refused to give up their right to strike.

Some 60 protesters descended on the showroom and within 24 hours their employer, cleaning company Templewood, backed down.

The workers had previously been suspended for voting to strike over their demand for the London Living Wage of £10.20 an hour.

Workers rejected an offer of a 50p an hour pay rise last week and had threatened to strike this Saturday.