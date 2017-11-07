‘Lie after lie’ by accused in refugee beating trial

The prosecution in the trial of six people charged in relation to an attack on refugee Reker Ahmed summed up its case last week.

Ahmed was attacked in Croydon, south London, in March of this year.

George Walder, Lliam Neylon, Daryl Davis, Danyelle Davis, and Kyran Evans are each charged with two counts of violent disorder.

Kurt Killick has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent as well as two counts of violent disorder.

They all deny the charges.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said of the accounts given by the six defendants, “There has been blatant lie after lie after lie about what they saw and what they did.”

“It was a mob and a pack mentality took hold—or, perhaps, a family mentality,” said Polnay. “This was a fight, as simple as that, and it turned into a mob beating.

“They were like family, this really was a family enterprise—you mess with one of us, you mess with all of us.

Polnay said, “We have heard that blood was spilling from Reker Ahmed’s head. That he was shielding his face and screaming his head off.”

The trial continues.