Calls to take back Yorkshire schools

There are growing demands for schools abandoned by a multi?academy trust in Yorkshire to be taken back under local authority control.

Wakefield City Academies Trust (Wcat)announced in September that it would give up control of 21 schools.

A council meeting on 22 November is expected to back a motion calling for the schools to be taken back under public control.

It will also demand a public inquiry into the fiasco. Wakefield council leader Peter Box recently wrote that the government, not the council, would decide who would run the schools.

But he added, “We will not simply sit back and let the government ignore the real needs of our children.

“We want a say in who will sort out the mess left behind by the total incompetence and failure of Wcat.” Wcat transferred hundreds of thousands of pounds from school budgets to the trust’s accounts before giving up the schools.