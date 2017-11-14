Royal Mail workers could stage national walkout if talks over pension attack fail

Talks between Royal Mail bosses and CWU union leaders were set to continue this week in a major dispute that looks likely to lead to a national strike.
A letter to CWU members in London from regional officials said that “strike action before Christmas remains a real possibility”.
Royal Mail bosses are planning a major attack on workers’ pensions, pay and conditions.
They want to scrap postal workers’ defined benefits pensions scheme and replace it with a worse defined contribution scheme.
This would mean less money is paid into workers’ pension scheme throughout their careers.
Paltry
They also want to give workers a paltry pay deal and reorganise Royal Mail’s delivery model, moving towards a casual workforce.
Socialist Worker says there should be strikes unless there is a deal that:
- Guarantees a pension scheme for all workers in the industry, not just those who’ve worked there the longest
- Gives workers an above-inflation pay rise not linked to productivity deals
- Guarantees that workers aren’t forced to change their hours to fit in with Royal Mail’s profit drive
- Gives workers a shorter working week—without loss of pay
They want workers employed by the Manpower recruitment agency to be paid at least the Living Wage of £8.75 an hour.