Royal Mail workers could stage national walkout if talks over pension attack fail

by Nick Clark
Issue No. 2580
CWU members protest last month

CWU members protest last month (Pic: Guy Smallman)

Talks between Royal Mail bosses and CWU union leaders were set to continue this week in a major dispute that looks likely to lead to a national strike.

A letter to CWU members in London from regional officials said that “strike action before Christmas remains a real possibility”.

Royal Mail bosses are planning a major attack on workers’ pensions, pay and conditions.

They want to scrap postal workers’ defined benefits pensions scheme and replace it with a worse defined contribution scheme.

This would mean less money is paid into workers’ pension scheme throughout their careers.

Paltry

They also want to give workers a paltry pay deal and reorganise Royal Mail’s delivery model, moving towards a casual workforce.

Socialist Worker says there should be strikes unless there is a deal that:

  • Guarantees a pension scheme for all workers in the industry, not just those who’ve worked there the longest
  • Gives workers an above-inflation pay rise not linked to productivity deals
  • Guarantees that workers aren’t forced to change their hours to fit in with Royal Mail’s profit drive
  • Gives workers a shorter working week—without loss of pay
The CWU union staged a “Close the Gap” week of action campaigning for equal pay for telecom workers in BT.
They want workers employed by the Manpower recruitment agency to be paid at least the Living Wage of £8.75 an hour.
News
Tue 14 Nov 2017, 10:57 GMT
Issue No. 2580
