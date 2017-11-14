Royal Mail workers could stage national walkout if talks over pension attack fail

Talks between Royal Mail bosses and CWU union leaders were set to continue this week in a major dispute that looks likely to lead to a national strike.

A letter to CWU members in London from regional officials said that “strike action before Christmas remains a real possibility”.

Royal Mail bosses are planning a major attack on workers’ pensions, pay and conditions.

They want to scrap postal workers’ defined benefits pensions scheme and replace it with a worse defined contribution scheme.

This would mean less money is paid into workers’ pension scheme throughout their careers.

Paltry

They also want to give workers a paltry pay deal and reorganise Royal Mail’s delivery model, moving towards a casual workforce.

Socialist Worker says there should be strikes unless there is a deal that:

Guarantees a pension scheme for all workers in the industry, not just those who’ve worked there the longest

Gives workers an above-inflation pay rise not linked to productivity deals

Guarantees that workers aren’t forced to change their hours to fit in with Royal Mail’s profit drive

Gives workers a shorter working week—without loss of pay

The CWU union staged a “Close the Gap” week of action campaigning for equal pay for telecom workers in BT.

They want workers employed by the Manpower recruitment agency to be paid at least the Living Wage of £8.75 an hour.