Reports round-up: Clampdown on Palestine solidarity meeting at Cambridge University

Students and academics at Cambridge University were outraged last Wednesday after the university management intervened against a Palestine solidarity meeting.

The Palestine society organised the meeting to discuss the campaign for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions against Israel.

But university officials threatened to cancel the event unless organisers agreed to replace the chair with Cambridge’s director of communications.

Academics from Cambridge and Warwick universities and Soas University of London signed an open letter protesting against management’s actions.