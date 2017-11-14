Stop the Football Lads Alliance in Scotland

Anti-racists in Scotland will take to the streets of Edinburgh at the same time as the Football Lads Alliance (FLA) marches in Glasgow on 25 November.

Campaigners were set to leaflet football grounds this weekend against the FLA.

A statement circulated by Stand Up To Racism, Scotland, said, “We are deeply worried that some on the extreme racist and fascist right are attempting to use the FLA to win an audience for their political agenda.”

The statement has been signed by MPs and MSPs, trade union leaders and anti-racist campaigners.

They include Labour MSP Neil Findlay, PCS union Scotland national officer Joy Dunn and EIS-Fela union vice president Pam Currie.

The FLA march is on the same day as the annual anti-racist march in Glasgow called by the Scottish TUC. It assembles at Glasgow Green at 10.30am.