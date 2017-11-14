Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Stop the Football Lads Alliance in Scotland

Issue No. 2580
Stand Up To Racism groups have been leafleting football grounds in preparation for the demo

Stand Up To Racism have been leafleting football grounds in preparation for the demo (Pic: Stand Up To Racism Scotland)

Anti-racists in Scotland will take to the streets of Edinburgh at the same time as the Football Lads Alliance (FLA) marches in Glasgow on 25 November.

Campaigners were set to leaflet football grounds this weekend against the FLA.

A statement circulated by Stand Up To Racism, Scotland, said, “We are deeply worried that some on the extreme racist and fascist right are attempting to use the FLA to win an audience for their political agenda.”

The statement has been signed by MPs and MSPs, trade union leaders and anti-racist campaigners.

They include Labour MSP Neil Findlay, PCS union Scotland national officer Joy Dunn and EIS-Fela union vice president Pam Currie.

The FLA march is on the same day as the annual anti-racist march in Glasgow called by the Scottish TUC. It assembles at Glasgow Green at 10.30am.

lNo to racism, no to Islamophobia, Saturday 25 November, 9.30am, Edinburgh city centre. For updates go to bit.ly/2zxrruZ
Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'
Article information
News
Tue 14 Nov 2017, 13:14 GMT
Issue No. 2580
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.