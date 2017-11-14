Civil service walkouts can put the brakes on new test

Civil service workers in the Driver Vehicle and Standards Agency (DVSA) have given notice of action short of strike set to begin on Friday of next week.

The PCS union members are also set to strike on 4 and 5 December.

The action is timed to coincide with the roll out of the new driving test.

The dispute centres on operational workers having to travel up to 90 minutes a day during their own time.

And management are refusing to allow staff to attend their usual workplaces.

The dispute has been reignited as the Department for Transport (DfT) and the DVSA haven’t reach agreement over the last two years of talks.

During the PCS ballot DVSA and the DfT sought to reach a sweetheart deal with the Prospect union.

PCS members voted 84 percent to strike on a 70 percent turnout. Prospect members also rejected an offer despite their union leadership recommending it.

Management have continued to reject all of our proposals. This dispute will include around 1,500 PCS members.

Paul Williams, DfT Group President (pc)

Some 3,000 civil service workers joined the PCS union during its recent ballot over ending the one percent pay cap.

The same campaign returned a 79 percent vote in favour of striking to beat the cap on a turnout of almost 49 percent. That’s just marginally short of the government’s 50 percent turnout threshold.

Although the ballot was only consultative, it showed that there’s a real mood for action over pay among PCS members.