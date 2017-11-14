Reports round-up: Pro-choice activists set to take on anti-abortionists

Oppose anti-choice bigots in Leeds

Pro-choice activists were set to take on anti-abortionists in Leeds on Wednesday.

The anti-choice Abort 67 group plans a protest to mark 50 years since the 1967 Abortion Act.

A counter-protest will defend a woman’s right to choose.

Join the pro-choice protest – Wednesday 15 November, 7.30pm, Gateway at St Marks Church, St Marks Road, LS2 9AF.

‘You’re baking us angry,’ say workers

Workers at the Kingsmill bakery in West Bromwich are being balloted over “a paltry pay offer”.

The 130 drivers, maintenance workers and other workers have been offered a 2 percent pay rise plus an extra £150 a year for 2017 and 2018.

Kingsmill drivers make between up to £28,000 a year while drivers for other firms get as much as £42,000.

The ballot closes on Monday 27 November.

Struggle is boiling over in North West

British Gas workers who install and service boilers in the North West of England began a ballot for strikes on Thursday of last week.

Bosses suspended three of the workers’ GMB union reps on 8 August.

The union said bosses are “acting complaints allegedly made by employees” who said “they felt bullied and intimidated by open comments made on WhatsApp”.

A GMB organiser said the union “believes this is a direct attack the union and its members.”

The reps face dismissal if the disciplinaries for gross misconduct are upheld. The ballot ends of 22 November.

Commemorating the Pentonville Five

Unite union general secretary Len McCluskey will be among the speakers at a celebration to mark 45 years since the release of the Pentonville Five dockers in 1972 by mass union action.

In 1972 five dockers were imprisoned in Pentonville prison in north London for picketing.

In response workers walked out unofficially in solidarity. And the walkouts quickly grew into mass action across Britain

The celebration is organised by the Cities of London and Westminster Trades Council, the Dockers’ Network and Unite.

Friday 1 December, 6pm, East Ham Workingmen’s Club, 2 Boleyn Road, London, E6 1QE.