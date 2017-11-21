Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

The Life And Rhymes Of Benjamin Zephaniah

Issue No. 2581
Benjamin Zephaniah

Benjamin Zephaniah

The “people’s laureate” Benjamin Zephaniah is taking his autobiography on tour this spring.

“I wrote my autobiography gradually, over six years, and wanted it to be a social history of Britain,” said Zephaniah.

“They say you’re supposed to mellow with age—but I haven’t. If anything, I just seem to be getting more militant.”

The Life And Rhymes Of Benjamin Zephaniah On tour from 6 May

Tickets from £22, available from venues

#Torycore

A Theatrical death metal night promises a “rage-filled response to the government, influenced by Napalm Death, Slayer and Nina Simone.”

27 November at The Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Road, London, NW1 8EH.

Tickets from £3. Go to roundhouse.org.uk

Article information
Reviews
Tue 21 Nov 2017, 10:09 GMT
Issue No. 2581
