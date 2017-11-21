Reports round-up: Parcel workers demand bosses sort it out

Workers at a parcel sorting hub in Hinkley, Leicestershire, protested last Thursday against their treatment by managers.

The Unite union members work for distribution firm DPD, and took their protest to its headquarters in Smethwick, Birmingham. They allege bullying and late demands of compulsory overtime.

Workers have to ask permission to use the toilet.

They have to wait up to an hour to be searched at the end of the shift. Male security guards reportedly search female workers.

Lincolnshire timber workers strike for pay

Over 100 timber workers in Lincolnshire are set to strike against a pay freeze on Wednesday of this week.

The GMB union members, who work at the Metsa Wood Timber Yard in Boston, have already staged an overtime ban for over a month.

Last year they won a modest pay increase—strikes can win more this year.

School sick pay strike off for talks

A planned strike at Charlton Park Academy in south east London was suspended for talks last week.

GMB and NEU union members at the school are fighting worse sick pay arrangements for people on newer contracts.

They held two joint strikes against the attack earlier this month.

Lorry drivers ballot for action over health and safety

More than 100 lorry drivers and drivers’ mates in Sheffield are voting on strikes over health and safety at Tradeteam Ltd, a subsidiary of DHL.

The Unite union members accuse bosses of allocating routes that exceed their contracted hours and with loads above the agreed weight.

They deliver alcoholic drinks in Yorkshire, Humberside and the east Midlands. Unite warns a strike could trigger a Christmas “beer drought”.

Fujitsu workers to take protest to HQ

Protesters are set to demonstrate outside Fujitsu’s UK headquarters in London.

Unite members are campaigning to save jobs and to defend the union against attempts to victimise reps.

On 5 December Fujitsu will reconvene the final redundancy hearing for Ian Allinson which was adjourned on 8 November.

Ian is one of several reps being unfairly targeted by the company.

Protest Tuesday 5 December, 8.30am-10am, Fujitsu, 22 Baker Street, London W1U 3BW. For more information on the campaign see bit.ly/2oYsHPv

Tank-driving instructors vote to strike over pay

Tank-driving instructors in Bovington, Dorset, were set to strike on Wednesday of this week in a dispute over pay.

The workers, who train soldiers in tank and armoured vehicle driving and maintenance, are members of the PCS union.

They voted by 81 percent, on a turnout of 61 percent, to strike after their bosses at the Babcock Armour Centre made a below-inflation pay offer of 2.4 percent.

McDonald’s workers plan to supersize their struggle

Bosses at McDonald’s are targeting workers who staged the first ever strike at the fast food giant in Britain in September.

Bfawu union members walked out over pay and conditions at two stores—in Crayford, south east London, and Cambridge.

Shen from the Crayford store told Socialist Worker, “They’re calling people in for meetings without any evidence just to show that they can.

“They’re trying to make us anxious.”

The workers are gearing up for strikes in the future and hope that more sites will join the dispute.

As workers get more organised, the bosses’ mask has slipped.

But Shen said, “It’s not working and people are joining the union.

“We know we’re going to go out on strike again. Now it’s just a question of how many stores join us.”

Strikes, protests and campaigning can force poverty-paying bosses onto the back foot.