Anti-racists take refugee solidarity onto the streets

Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) supporters plan days of action this Saturday for the SUTR Calais Winter Appeal.

They will see stalls, collections and speak-outs in areas including Birmingham and Islington, north London.

SUTR groups across Britain are actively building solidarity and political support for refugees in northern France.

Care4Calais, which is jointly running the appeal, said there is a desperate shortage of items such as clothing and boots. But donations meant they could distribute aid to over 350 refugees in Dunkirk and Calais last weekend.

Direct solidarity will be linked to a call on Theresa May to take in at least the 3,000 child refugees who should have been admitted after the passing of the Dubs amendment.

Among the Islington initiatives are writing to all the trade unions in the borough asking for support. Labour Party members in Islington North and Islington South constituencies are raising the appeal at upcoming meetings.

Students from City University and Middlesex University have been in contact with their student unions and are planning SUTR appeal collections between now and the end of term.

Two drop off points for collections have been set up in the borough. Birmingham activists also plan a fundraising meal.

Manchester SUTR has organised an event with Muslim Engagement and Development (Mend) for the appeal. The Manchester Community Social and Solidarity Meal is being held on 30 November as part of Islamophobia Awareness Month and to raise money for the appeal.