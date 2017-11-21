Lois Hubbard 1929-2017

Socialists and campaigners in Doncaster have lost a friend and comrade with the passing of Lois Hubbard.

Originally from London, Lois worked as a primary school teacher in two mining villages during the 1980s and 1990s. She was a stalwart in all the major campaigns in Doncaster.

Lois was for many years a member of the Socialist Workers Party in Doncaster, but left over political differences in 2010.

Lois combined a deep commitment to the struggle with a love of travel and foreign languages. In her eighties she worked in Sri Lanka as a teacher.

Back home in Doncaster she volunteered at the Quaker church, which every Thursday runs a full day session helping over 100 refugees in the town.

She always attended protests and campaign meetings—whether it was fighting cuts, supporting strikes or fighting for women’s rights. We send our condolences to her children Lois, Rachel, Kaye, David, and Ben.

Doncaster SWP