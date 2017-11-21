Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

Fascist Robinson routed in Grimsby

An EDL demo in Rotherham during Robinsons leadership

An EDL demo in Rotherham during Robinson's leadership (Pic: ChrisFPage/Flickr)

Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson was forced to cancel a planned speech in Grimsby last week after being refused a venue.

Robinson is promoting his new book which disgracefully claims to explain “why Muslims kill for Islam”.

Three venues in Grimsby cancelled the launch after an outcry from ordinary people. Robinson had to cancel a planned speech and presentation.

He was reduced to handing out copies of his book outside a pub.

He whined, “Everywhere we go we get chased or attacked.”

A previous book launch in Manchester was scuppered after the venue cancelled following “unprecedented opposition” and an anti-fascist protest.

Anti-racists gathered in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, last Saturday to protest against a planned fundraiser organised by anti-Islam group For Britain.

Former Ukip leadership candidate Anne Marie Waters launched the group earlier this year. But there was no sign of For Britain members.

Tue 21 Nov 2017, 15:21 GMT
