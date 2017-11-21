Sexual harassment at top level of US politics

The sexual harassment scandal at the top of US society has moved further into the political establishment.

Republican senatorial candidate for Alabama Roy Moore faces multiple allegations of initiating sexual relations with women who were under the age of consent at the time.

And photographs have emerged of Democratic senator Al Franken sexually assaulting a female reporter while she was sleeping.

US president Donald Trump ignored the allegations against Moore, tweeting, “The Al Franken picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words.”

Accused

This is from the man who said of women he would “grab them by the pussy.” Twelve women have separately accused Trump of sexual assault and harassment.

The CNN news network interviewed 50 women—current or former Washington aides and politicians. Most had either experienced sexual harassment or assault or personally knew someone who had.

One congresswoman said of her male colleagues, “Half are harassers.”

The Women’s March Alliance has called a demonstration in New York City on 20 January 2018 to mark a year since Trump’s inauguration.

This kind of pressure, and other movements from below, can build the pressure on those at the top of US society.