International round up - Egyptian activists returned to jail

Egyptian human rights lawyer and socialist Mahienour el-Massry has been jailed again alongside co-defendant Moatasem Medhat.

They are awaiting trial in a case against a group of lawyers and activists which will be heard on 30 December.

Mahienour and five others are charged with protesting against the transfer of the Tiran and Sanafir Islands to Saudi Arabia, illegal gathering, insulting the president and thuggery.

In 2015 Mahienour was jailed for over a year in a separate case relating to protests over the murder of Khaled Said by police in Alexandria.

New protests in Togo defy regime

A wave of protests in Togo last week demanded dictator Faure Gnassingbe’s resignation. Tens of thousands marched through the capital Lome last Saturday.

Gnassingbe and his father Gnassingbe Eyadama have governed the West African country for more than half a century.

Protests have rocked the regime since August, defied its brutal repression and caused a political crisis.

Gnassingbe is also under pressure from sections of the Togolese ruling class and the old colonial power France which fears losing a loyal regime.