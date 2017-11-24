Family calls for justice after schoolboy ‘slammed into doorway by police’

Police officers in London are under investigation after a 15 year old school boy was “slammed” off his bike and into a doorway.

CCTV footage appears to show how a police officer pushed Terrell Decosta Jones-Burton in Bermondsey, south London.

The incident knocked Terrell unconscious. He was left with a split lip, lost teeth, a broken jawbone, bruising on the brain and abdominal pain, according to his family.

A police statement said Terrell was “detained” following reports of a mobile phone theft carried out by a man who fled on a bicycle.

It said, “While being detained, the male came off his bicycle and was taken by the London Ambulance Service to a south London hospital where he remains in a stable condition with facial injuries.”

The CCTV footage shows the moment Terrell’s head smashes into a takeaway door at speed, knocking him to the ground. Terrell is followed immediately by a police officer who appears to land on top of him.

Terrell’s mother Shereen Jones said Terrell was on his way home when he was pushed off his bike, and that he had never been in trouble with police before.

“He was rushing to get home so he wouldn’t be grounded for the next week. They got out of the car and slammed him against the shop,” she said.

Outrageous

“It’s outrageous. He looks like a grown man, but he’s my little boy. It was a case of mistaken identity.

“I get in the ambulance and all I can see is his face just shattered, just completely disfigured. He looked like a dead person, that’s how bad he looked. I almost didn’t recognise him. I burst into tears,” she said.

Bogdan Sadowski, who witnessed the incident, said, “The officer was very aggressive. The boy’s head slammed into the door and he was out cold. I thought he was dead.”

And T.A Raju, another witness, said, “The kid didn’t even know what was happening and he rugby tackled him into the glass. There was blood everywhere.”

In a statement on Facebook Terrell’s mother said, “He has no criminal record and no involvement with the police. Terrell was beaten up by police and hospitalised. Is this acceptable?

“The police are accusing Terrell of the robbery of A MOBILE PHONE???!!! A PHONE?!! Was all of this necessary over a phone?!! Police brutality on young black boys has to STOP. Please share and spread the word. Let’s get #JUSTICEFORTERRELL”.

Police in London are already under investigation after the deaths of two young black man this summer. Five officers are under investigation over the death of Edson Da Costa in June.

Weeks later 20 year old Rashan Charles died after being restrained by police on a shop floor.