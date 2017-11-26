Anger as Labour council in Bradford plans huge ‘ideological’ cuts to children’s services

Bradford Council is planning to axe children’s services in the city with the loss of up to 400 jobs—half the workforce in the department.

The cut could have severe effects on more than 2,200 families in the city with children with special needs and disabilities, or at risk.

Bradford People’s Assembly says it has obtained documents revealing that the Labour-controlled council’s plans are not the result of funding cuts by the Tories.

The campaign group says council officials have made clear that they will be implemented even without further austerity measures forced on them by central government.

Bradford People’s Assembly has called a meeting to organise opposition to the proposals.

The plans are currently undergoing a public consultation. If approved they will reduce the help available to children aged 0-19 no matter how complex their needs. The plans will also see the downgrading of many children’s centres.

George Williamson of Bradford People’s Assembly said, “Bradford Council is telling the public that these drastic cuts are needed due to government cuts. But papers leaked to Bradford People’s Assembly show that funding cuts are being used as a cover for these changes.

“To make such huge cuts to the help families can get and putting many people’s livelihoods on the line to pursue an ideological idea is beyond the pale.

“So far, Bradford Council has not provided any evidence that the changes are needed, so why are they doing this?”

Bradford People’s Assembly said that the council had been forced to abandon plans drawn up in 2015 to cut youth services after protests and opposition.

George said, “By working together, we have defeated Bradford Council’s planned budget cuts that will adversely affect young people and we can do it again.”