Nazis humiliated by counter protest in Durham

Issue No. 2582
Trade unionists and Labour members joined the counter protest

Hundreds of anti-fascists turned out to oppose a group called Bishop Auckland Against Islam (BAAI) in County Durham last Saturday.

The Nazis could only muster 20 from different groups. They did the Nazi salute and carried White Power flags.

The counter demonstration was organised by Unite Against Fascism North East and the County Durham Anti-Racist Coalition.

It included trade unionists and local Labour Party members from across the city.

Many brought homemade placards with slogans including “Open your arms—refugees welcome” and “racists are rubbish”.

While fascists are currently doing badly in Britain, it’s important to oppose them when they do march.

News
Mon 27 Nov 2017, 17:21 GMT
Issue No. 2582
