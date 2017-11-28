Fight for homes finds artistic expression in Teesside

The name of this exhibition is a twist on the Ideal Home Show.

The exhibition is split into three separate rooms. A Room of Our Own looks at the home through cooperative production and creative thinking.

Untitled (city plan) is a display looking at cultural identity within the development of an urban landscape.

The Housing Question addresses the social issues relating to housing across the twentieth century.

From the Abahlali base Mjondolo in South Africa to the settlement house movement in London, it focuses on the fight for decent living conditions in a capitalist society.

The Housing Study Day was filled with presentations, workshops, discussions and a film Q+A.

This invited local people to be a part of the discourse on social housing.

It is always tenants and residents who are consulted last and whose needs are ignored, so this was an opportunity to reverse that.

MIMA has been involved in organising educational arts programmes alongside housing organisations which will have a direct impact on the local community.

They hope to come up with a list of alternative community design ideas to issue to the council in order to pressure developers into putting the community first.

If they are successful it could be a useful tool for housing campaigns.

The walls of the main exhibition space are decorated with quotes from the Marxist revolutionary Frederick Engels.

But anti-capitalist politics don’t feature prominently.

The exhibition could be seen as an attempt to work with developers on regeneration schemes in the hopes they can add an element of public pressure.

Ultimately, we need to turn Engels’ words into action.

He wrote, “The solution to the housing question lies in the abolition of the capitalist mode of production and the appropriation of all the means of life and labour by the working class itself.”

The Idea Home Show. At the Middlesbrough Institute of Modern Art (MIMA) until 18 February 2018. For more information on the exhibition and MIMA, go to bit.ly/2zHEj2k

Modigliani, Tate Modern

The Tate Modern is hosting a major retrospective on the work of twentieth century Italian artist Amedo Modigliani.

Police censored the first exhibition of his nudes in 1917. The exhibition also features a virtual reality depiction of his studio in Paris.

Modigliani, Tate Modern, Bankside, London SE1 9TG. Until 2 April 2018 Tickets from £15.90 Tove Jansson, Dulwich Picture Gallery

This exhibition features the work of the creator of the Moomins. Of particular interest are the anti-fascist illustrations Jansson designed for magazine covers in the 1940s.

Her other work on show includes haunting early paintings of night time scenes.

Tove Jansson. Dulwich Picture Gallery, Gallery Road, SE21 7AD. Until 28 January 2018 Tickets from £6.25